Columbus Zoo adding temporary Ferris wheel for 2023

The Columbus Zoo announced the Adventure Sky Wheel will open on Saturday, May 27, and stick around for the remainder of 2023. It will be brought to the zoo and installed by the Ohio-based Kissel Entertainment Company ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

