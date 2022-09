Cedar Point says Top Thrill Dragster is done, sort of

Cedar Point today announced on Twitter that Top Thrill Dragster is being retired, but they're hard at work creating a "reimagined" ride experience.

The ride has been closed since August 2021, when a metal plate detached from the ride and struck a guest in the head, according to a state investigation.

