State ends investigation of Top Thrill Dragster accident at Cedar Point

Posted Yesterday, 5:50 PM | Contributed by Jeff

The Ohio Department of Agriculture announced Friday it has completed its investigation into an incident involving Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster. In August, a woman was hit in the head and severely injured by a metal plate that separated from a train on the ride. The investigation showed that a screw appeared to spontaneously break, causing the separation of the plate. The Ohio Department of Agriculture found no evidence that the park violated any laws.

