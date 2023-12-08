Zamperla installing three rides at reimagined Camp Snoopy at Knott's Berry Farm

Posted | Contributed by Sharpel007

From Knott's official site:

An off-road adventure, a new family roller coaster, a giant swing, and the carefree fun of summer camp bring so much to explore starting in 2024 at Knott’s Berry Farm next summer. Check out these exciting details about the six-acre, reimagined Camp Snoopy, the place where the iconic PEANUTS Gang made its first debut outside the comic strip back when it opened in 1983.

Inspired by the California High Sierras, Camp Snoopy allows campers of all ages to become full-fledged Beagle Scouts as they explore new rides, new character experiences, new entertainment, a new dining hall, camp store, plus more seating and ambiance.