Zamperla installing three rides at reimagined Camp Snoopy at Knott's Berry Farm

From Knott's official site:
An off-road adventure, a new family roller coaster, a giant swing, and the carefree fun of summer camp bring so much to explore starting in 2024 at Knott’s Berry Farm next summer. Check out these exciting details about the six-acre, reimagined Camp Snoopy, the place where the iconic PEANUTS Gang made its first debut outside the comic strip back when it opened in 1983.
Inspired by the California High Sierras, Camp Snoopy allows campers of all ages to become full-fledged Beagle Scouts as they explore new rides, new character experiences, new entertainment, a new dining hall, camp store, plus more seating and ambiance.
From the Zamperla press release:
Knott’s Berry Farm announced the addition of several new Zamperla attractions for Camp SnoopyTM. These include:
- Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister Coaster: Family Coaster 155
- Sally’s Swing Along: Super Happy Swing 16
- Camp Snoopy’s Off-Road Rally: Convoy Dino Jeeps
“Experiencing first rides and first theme park moments as a family, is what Knott’s is all about,” said Jon Storbeck, vice president and general manager. “Our newly reimagined Camp Snoopy will allow parents and kids to ride and play together and be truly immersed in a summer camp experience right alongside the entire Peanuts Gang.”