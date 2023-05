Zambezi Zinger at Worlds of Fun misses opening day because of "supply chain issues"

With only one day’s notice, Worlds of Fun announced that the grand opening of the re-imagined Zambezi Zinger roller coaster will be delayed until further notice and will not be open for Memorial Day weekend. The park cited "supply chain issues."

