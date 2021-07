Walt Disney World reinstating indoor mask requirement

Posted Yesterday, 9:43 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Starting Friday, all Walt Disney World guests 2 and up will be required to wear masks while indoors and on Disney transportation including buses, the monorail, and the Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status. The update in Disney's policy came after Orange County mayor Jerry Demings urged residents and visitors to wear masks when in an indoor space with others whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Read more from WESH/Orlando.

Comments: 13