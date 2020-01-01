Walt Disney World pass prices increase

Posted Yesterday, 5:02 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Walt Disney World has raised its annual pass prices again, the first increase since June 2019.

Platinum Plus remains $999 for Florida residents, increases $1,219 to $1,295 for non-residents.

Platinum remains $899 for Florida residents, increases $1,119 to $1,195 for non-residents.

Gold increases from $699 to $719 (Florida residents and DVC members only).

Silver increases from $519 to $539 (Florida residents only).

Weekday select increases from $349 to $369 (Florida residents only).

Epcot after 4 increases from $304 to $319 (Florida residents only).

