Walt Disney World pass prices increase

Posted Yesterday, 5:02 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Walt Disney World has raised its annual pass prices again, the first increase since June 2019.

  • Platinum Plus remains $999 for Florida residents, increases $1,219 to $1,295 for non-residents.
  • Platinum remains $899 for Florida residents, increases $1,119 to $1,195 for non-residents.
  • Gold increases from $699 to $719 (Florida residents and DVC members only).
  • Silver increases from $519 to $539 (Florida residents only).
  • Weekday select increases from $349 to $369 (Florida residents only).
  • Epcot after 4 increases from $304 to $319 (Florida residents only).

