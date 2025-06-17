Waldameer announces water park expansion for 2026

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From Waldameer's Facebook page:

Bigger slides, bigger thrills, and even more fun for the entire family! The north half of Water World is undergoing a major transformation featuring an all-new Endless River and two huge 5-person family raft slides! One slide will feature an exciting yet not-too-scary combination of spirals, tunnels, and dips. The other slide will begin with a semi-translucent helix, then take a white-knuckle plunge before climbing a nearly vertical wave-shaped wall, giving a moment of zero-gravity weightlessness. Our new Endless River will offer the same relaxing experience we’ve all known and loved, but with a new variety of interactive water elements and a modern, more accessible design featuring zero-depth entry and exit. A few years down the road, Phase II of this project will feature additional dueling and twister inner tube slides unlike anything else in Water World!