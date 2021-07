Video shows teen hit by seagull on Slingshot at Morey's Piers

A 13-year-old girl was hit in the face by a seagull that flew into her while she was on a Jersey Shore amusement park ride, leaving her stunned but not hurt.

See the video on NJ.com.

