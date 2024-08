USDA cites pet farm vendor that operates at Cedar Point

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

The United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service handed three citations to Sandy Powell, founder and owner of Honey Hill Farm, a mobile petting zoo company that operates in amusement parks. A report says that a guest released camels from their enclosure at the park, allowing them to enter the midway on June 11.

Read more from WOIO/Cleveland.

Related parks Cedar Point

Comments: 0