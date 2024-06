Universal says proposed UK theme park could add £50 billion to economy

Universal has suggested that a proposed UK theme park and resort will generate close to $53B (£50B) in economic benefits to the host country. NBCUniversal, announced last December that it had acquired a 476-acre site for a proposed new UK location outside the town of Bedford, some 60 miles northwest of London. It is currently carrying out feasibility and due diligence studies and is set to make a final decision on the project by the end of this year.

