Universal Orlando sets CityWalk rule that minors must be accompanied by adult after 9 p.m.

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Universal Orlando CityWalk has implemented a curfew for guests under the age of 18 on weekends. The entertainment district was evacuated late last month after a fight between "several juveniles" broke out in one of the parking garages, police say. Guests under the age of 18 will be required to leave at 9 p.m. unless they are with a parent or guardian, seeing a movie at Universal Cinemark or staying at a Universal hotel.

Read more from WESH/Orlando.

Comments: 3