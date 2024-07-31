Universal Orlando reveals details on Wizarding World at Epic Universe

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the video description:

Explore the wonders of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, one of five amazing worlds coming to Universal Epic Universe, opening 2025 at Universal Orlando Resort. Members of the park’s creative team guide you through the attractions and experiences you’ll encounter as you journey from the streets of 1920s wizarding Paris – where you’ll marvel as you catch glimpses of fantastic beasts – to the 1990s, where you’ll plunge into a thrilling new adventure at the British Ministry of Magic.