Universal Orlando reopens Poseidon's Fury after long closure

Posted Tuesday, March 15, 2022 2:24 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Poseidon’s Fury reopened to guests Monday just in time for the spring break rush. The immersive experience has been closed since last August and has been undergoing a refurbishment that included painting to the outside theming and show building.

Read more from WKMG/Orlando.

