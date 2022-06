Universal Orlando raises Florida annual pass prices

Posted Yesterday, 11:55 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Universal Orlando has raised its annual pass prices. For Florida residents:

2-park Seasonal Pass – from $299.99 to $324.99

2-park Power Pass – from $349.99 to $374.99

2-park Preferred Pass – from $399.99 to $439.99

2-park Premier Pass – from $599.99 to $639.99

Non-resident passes are $100 more, except the Premier Pass, which is $115 more.

See all of the prices from Universal Orlando.

Comments: 1