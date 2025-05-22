Universal Epic Universe opens May 22, 2025, tickets go on sale October 22

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the official site:

Get ready. On May 22, 2025, Universal Epic Universe changes everything. Explore astounding worlds beyond anything you’ve experienced before.

Universal Epic Universe offers different worlds for everyone. Step through amazing portals transporting you to the excitement of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park. Five immersive worlds. One amazing theme park.