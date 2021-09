Universal Beijing Resort opens in China

Harry Potter fans came dressed as wizards as Universal Studios opened its first theme park in China on Monday under anti-virus controls. The Hollywood studio’s “Jurassic Park,” “Kung Fu Panda” and “Harry Potter” film franchises, plus Minions from “Despicable Me” feature prominently at Universal Studios Beijing on the Chinese capital's eastern outskirts.

