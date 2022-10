Train derails, tips over, at Silver Dollar City

Several people were injured Wednesday at Silver Dollar City after sections of a train ride derailed from the track, the park said. Six guests and one employee were transported by ambulance to get medical treatment, the park said in a statement on Twitter. The park did not detail the extent of the injuries.

