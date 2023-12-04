Top Thrill 2 topped off at Cedar Point

Posted | Contributed by Sharpel007
From the video description:
Two key milestones have been reached! One train has been placed on the track and is now being prepared for initial testing. But the BIG NEWS: the new spike tower is now complete!
Two key milestones have been reached! One train has been placed on the track and is now being prepared for initial testing. But the BIG NEWS: the new spike tower is now complete!
Comments: 8
©2023, POP World Media, LLC, All Rights Reserved
Legal, privacy and copyright | Contact Us