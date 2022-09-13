Texas park Joyland announces closure, possible auction

Posted | Contributed by PhantomTails

From the Facebook post:

It is with mixed emotions for us to announce that Joyland will not be reopening. Joyland will be auctioned on October 27, 2022, if an interested party, with a viable offer, is not found by October 1, 2022.

We have been blessed with 50 years of wonderful memories, fabulous employees and amazing guests who have all touched our lives.

The thread of flooding in Mackenzie Park, struggling labor fulfillment, continued vandalism and our aging bodies are all contributing factors in this decision.

We would like to thank all of our team through the years who have helped keep Joyland a safe and enjoyable place to visit.

Never forget the importance of having fun... for the greatest legacies we can leaver are happy memories!

The Dean Family

1973-2022