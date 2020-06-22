S&S Axis roller coaster prototype offers new ride experience

Posted Monday, June 22, 2020 9:44 AM | Contributed by Jeff

From Attractions Magazine:

They took 4D and flipped it on its Axis. This is the next generation of 4D coasters. They created a vehicle capable of swinging side to side all the way around, instead of forward and backwards around. It can literally float above the track, and float it does. At IAAPA, S&S had an animation of it, and it turns out they had built a 800-foot-long prototype in the backyard of their factory. Do the physics even work though? Is this even possible? Well, after some discussion with their staff, I was poised to find out myself … eventually.