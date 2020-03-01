Some Japanese amusement parks will resume limited operations while screening guests

Posted Sunday, March 22, 2020 8:02 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Some amusement park operators in Japan said Friday they will resume some of their operations that were temporarily suspended due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Seibu Railway Co., operator of Toshimaen in Tokyo's Nerima Ward, said it will resume operations Saturday at the amusement park and Seibuen Amusement Park in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo. Legoland Japan Ltd. said it will reopen some popular outdoor attractions such as roller coasters at its amusement park Legoland Japan and at Sea Life Nagoya aquarium, in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, from next Monday.

Read more from Kyodo News.

