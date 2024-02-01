Six Flags Over Georgia announces name for Georgia Surfer roller coaster

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Six Flags Over Georgia — the Thrill Capital of the South, just announced that Georgia Surfer is the winning name of the new Ultra Surf coaster opening this summer. Georgia Surfer will be a first-of-its-kind, industry-revolutionizing attraction featuring the ultimate combination of a roller coaster and a water ride.

Last summer during their inaugural Coaster Fest event, Six Flags Over Georgia announced the new Ultra Surf coaster coming to the park and opened up the naming of the new attraction to their fans. Over 2,500 name suggestions were submitted and over 27,000 votes were cast for the top name.

Georgia Surfer is bringing a totally new coaster experience to the park. Riders will launch forward and backward along nearly 590 feet of track, reaching speeds of up to 60 miles per hour, hitting the ride’s 144-foot peak before coasting down into a scenic splash pool. Free-spinning seats ensure no two rides are alike.