Six Flags Magic Mountain testing new season pass options

Posted Wednesday, January 19, 2022 10:11 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Six Flags is testing a simplified passholder program at Magic Mountain designed to streamline the complex season pass and membership plans into an updated system that could be rolled out to other parks later this year. Six Flags Magic Mountain has stopped selling memberships as a simplified season pass program is being tested at other locations across the amusement park chain.

