Six Flags Magic Mountain ready for state visit to show pandemic readiness

Posted Yesterday, 11:43 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Six Flags Magic Mountain officials said Friday they’re awaiting visits from state officials who are reviewing reopening plans, after Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week there was “no hurry” in resuming their operations. The state has already visited Disneyland, Universal Studios and Pacific Park to take a look at safety measures that parks of various sizes have laid out.

Read more from The Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

