Six Flags Great America president Hank Salemi dies after extraordinary career

Posted Yesterday, 9:49 AM | Contributed by Jeff

The theme park industry has taken a hit with the death Sunday of Charles "Hank" Salemi, president of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. Industry colleagues, roller coaster afficionados, tourism and local officials were reeling from the loss of Salemi, who led Great America with flair.

Read more from The Daily Herald.

