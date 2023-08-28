Six Flags Fiesta Texas announces three new attractions

From the official site:

The three brand-new attractions include: CYBORG Cyber Revolution creates a visually stunning and air-time-filled ride experience of four individual arms rotating in fast, intermeshing orbits. Riders stay seated upright as the arms swing in a circular motion while the tower rotates around itself.

SHAZAM! Tower of Eternity is a rotating family drop tower experience taking riders of all ages to a height of 70 feet before a series of bounce and drop sequences and

METROPOLIS Transit Authority allows 16 passengers to relax and enjoy an aerial view 17 feet above DC Universe aboard two Art Deco-covered monorail-style trains.

