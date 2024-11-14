Six Flags announces a billion-dollar investment to improve guest experience

Posted | Contributed by bigboy

From the press release:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN), the largest amusement park operator in North America, today announced it will invest more than $1 billion over the next two years to enhance the guest experience at its 42 parks. The investments, which will total between $500 million and $525 million in both 2025 and 2026, will include new rides, attractions, themed areas, dining upgrades, and technology enhancements that are sure to deliver an unparalleled level of fun and excitement to guests of all ages.

“Our capital investment plans for the next two years reinforce our commitment to providing unmatched thrills, immersive entertainment and lifelong memories to guests of all ages,” said Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman. “The new Six Flags has a unique opportunity to refresh and renew the guest experience, one so compelling that a visit to one of our parks will be viewed as an indispensable choice in family entertainment.”

In August, the company unveiled its capital investment for the 2025 operating season. Those plans include seven new roller coasters, along with an expanded roster of popular seasonal events. In addition, the new All Park Passport Add-On will allow season passholders and members to visit all 42 of the Company’s amusement and water parks beginning January 6, 2025.

Among the capital investments currently planned for the 2026 operating season:

Carowinds will introduce a record-breaking water ride

Canada’s Wonderland will add a new record-breaking water attraction

Kings Island will introduce a new family thrill attraction

Knott’s Soak City will receive a water park refresh and aesthetic enhancements

Six Flags Magic Mountain will debut a first-of-its-kind coaster in North America

Six Flags Great America will celebrate its 50 th anniversary, debuting a new kids’ area, commemorative events and park enhancements

Six Flags Great Adventure will unveil a record-breaking launch coaster

Six Flags Over Texas will unleash a record-breaking dive coaster

Six Flags Mexico will introduce a family thrill boomerang coaster

The capital investments will go far beyond new rides. More than $80 million of the overall two-year spend will go toward food and beverage upgrades, including new restaurant concepts and improved menu offerings.

More information on these and other investments will be shared by both Six Flags and the individual parks as details and timetables are formalized.

“This is an incredibly exciting time as we lay the foundation for growth for the new Six Flags and focus on what our team does best: make people happy by delivering the best possible experience and value to our guests each and every day,” concluded Zimmerman.