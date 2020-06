SeaWorld San Diego sued by contractors building around new dive roller coaster

A construction company hired to help build SeaWorld San Diego’s newest roller coaster has sued the theme park for withholding $3.3 million in payments for work on the thrill ride that was slated to open this summer.

