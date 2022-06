Posted Today, 10:00 AM | Contributed by Jeff

From the park's media statement:

SeaWorld Orlando announced today that a new coaster, the park’s seventh, is launching in 2023 and teased the ride’s theme with the hashtag #HighSurfAdvisory. Guests are invited to get ready to feel the power of the pacific right here in Florida, letting the waves propel them into a one-of-a-kind ocean adventure. SeaWorld will announce ride details over the coming months in anticipation of the ride’s opening next year.