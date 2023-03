SeaWorld Orlando ditches "comfort collars," lowers height requirement on Ice Breaker roller coaster

Over the weekend, SeaWorld Orlando lowered the minimum height requirement for Ice Breaker from 54 inches to 48 inches. The park also removed the attraction’s “comfort collars.” Riders reported that the attraction now includes a seat belt and lap bar restraint.

Read more from WKMG/Orlando.

