SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa delay new roller coaster openings to next year

Posted Tuesday, August 11, 2020 9:53 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Orlando-based SeaWorld Entertainment plans to push back the opening dates of Ice Breaker and Iron Gwazi to 2021 the company reported Monday, as it revealed a net loss of $131 million in the second quarter when the theme parks were closed for the majority of time.

