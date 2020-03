SeaWorld Entertainment furloughs 90% of employees

Posted Yesterday, 9:39 AM | Contributed by Jeff

After closing its parks due to the coronavirus, SeaWorld Entertainment Co. announced Friday that it will furlough 90% of its workers without compensation. The workers will be temporarily furloughed without pay beginning April 1. Those employees will be eligible for unemployment benefits. SeaWorld officials did not say how long it expects parks to stay closed or when workers would be able to return.

Read more from WKMG/Orlando.

Comments: 1