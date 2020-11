Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk among the first to reopen in California

Posted Monday, November 9, 2020 4:05 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Santa Cruz County’s declining coronavirus numbers placed it in the less restrictive orange tier of the state’s reopening guidelines Tuesday, meaning the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk can reopen for up to 500 people.

Read more from The LA Times.

Related parks Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Comments: 5