The San Diego City Attorney's office says the deadline has passed for SeaWorld to pay $12.2 million in back rent to the city. SeaWorld has previously claimed that they did not have to make those payments at the beginning of the pandemic because of the mandated theme park closures, but city officials say those payments were deferred, not waived, and now it's time for SeaWorld to pay up.

