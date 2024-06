Riders stuck upside-down on Oaks Amusement Park pendulum ride

Portland firefighters rescued dozens of people trapped upside down on a ride at Oaks Amusement Park Friday afternoon. Riders on the AtmosFEAR ride said they were stuck for around 25 to 30 minutes, but it felt like hours.

Read more from KGW/Portland.

