Review: LEGO Loop Coaster

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

LEGO set #10303 is the Loop Coaster, and it's available now for $400. This video review declares it as one of the most satisfying mechanical systems on a ride ever, with its vertical lift and counterweight. It includes a hot dog stand, a pretzel cart and a balloon guy on a bike. Enthusiasts will complain about the capacity, but it sure is fun to build.

Comments: 7