Reedy Creek likely to be replaced by another district, according to state official

Ben Watkins, director of the state’s division of bond finance, said legislators are likely to create a successor district, one that will assume many of the powers that Reedy Creek Improvement District. The new district won’t have some of the powers previously granted that were never used such as operating a nuclear power plant.

