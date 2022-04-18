Protesters block a single road near Walt Disney World, are convinced they win

Posted Monday, April 18, 2022 12:01 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Putting the "duh" in Flori-duh:

A new kind of convoy just dropped, this one calling itself the “Patriot Convoy.” It managed to block traffic to the entrance of one of Disney World’s exterior shopping areas in Florida for a few hours over the weekend in support for a bill that has already been signed into law. In classic Convoy fashion, the people peacocking on social media and claiming victory thought they’d shut down the whole park by blocking the back entrance to a shopping area called Disney Springs, which is mainly used by locals.