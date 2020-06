Planning authority approves small amusement park for Myrtle Beach

The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved the design of the Funplex amusement park with one, minor change during a meeting Thursday afternoon. The Fun Coaster, the Drop and Twist and the Galleon of Fun are just a few of the attractions that may soon fill what is now a parking lot on Ocean Boulevard and 15th Avenue North. The city rezoned the property a year ago so Funplex could start developing,

