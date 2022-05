Park district wants to preserve Chippewa Lake Ferris wheel as sculpture in new plans

The master plan unveiled Monday by the Medina County Park District for the old amusement park does include the fabled Ferris Wheel. The park district's long-range goal includes using the skeletal remains of the Ferris Wheel as a sculpture in the middle of a traffic circle in the park.

