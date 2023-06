One dead, nine injured in roller coaster derailment at Grona Lund

One person was killed and nine injured, including children, in a roller coaster accident at the Grona Lund amusement park in the Swedish capital on Sunday, representatives of the park said. Eyewitnesses said the park's Jetline roller coaster had partly derailed during a ride, sending people crashing to the ground.

