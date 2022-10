Oakwood closed after roller coaster car becomes "loose" and man falls out

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

A witness at a Welsh theme park says screams were heard and rollercoaster carriages appeared "loose" in an incident that injured a man. Oakwood Theme Park, in Pembrokeshire, remains closed following the accident on its Treetops ride on Sunday.

Read more form The BBC.

