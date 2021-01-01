New Avengers Campus has challenging timeline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

For Disney, opening the Avengers Campus is a little like finally getting to place the Theme Park Stone inside the Infinity Gauntlet that is Marvel Entertainment... There is also a trickier, more abstract question lingering over the Avengers Campus: How can this fixed-in-time theme park work inside the ever-changing MCU? Put another way: As you pass by the life-size Quinjet parked on the roof of the Avengers building, you’re likely to catch Black Widow, Steve Rogers’ Captain America or Iron Man posing for selfies with fans — but in the present tense of the MCU, all three of those characters are dead.

