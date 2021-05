Mom says she was banned by Six Flags for her shorts at Frontier City

Posted Yesterday, 10:26 AM | Contributed by Jeff

A woman said a Six Flags officer threatened and body shamed her over shorts that were deemed too short for the Oklahoma amusement park. Six Flags, which operates the Frontier City theme park in Oklahoma City, said it does not body shame and Breedlove’s removal from the park was not because of her attire, but rather her behavior toward police, Six Flags employees and other park guests.

Read more from The Charlotte Observer.

Related parks Frontier City

Comments: 11