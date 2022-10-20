Michigan’s Adventure will extend 2023 season with family Halloween event

Posted | Contributed by BrettV

From the press release:

Michigan’s Adventure, the region’s premier amusement park, today announced plans to extend its 2023 season into September and October.

With the extended season, the park will introduce its first signature event, Tricks and Treats Fall Fest, taking place on Saturdays and Sundays beginning Sept. 16 through Oct. 15, 2023. Little goblins to grown-up ghouls will be invited to step into a larger-than-life spooky Halloween adventure, surrounded by the sights, sounds and tastes of Michigan in the fall. Families will also be able to enjoy select rides – including attractions at Camp “Spooky,” the park’s new kids’ area where kids, parents and grandparents can all ride together – all included with admission.

Families big and small will delight at experiencing the park in an entirely new season, with decorations, activities and entertainment specifically designed for this new spooky, kooky Halloween celebration. Snoopy® and his PEANUTS® pals will be showing off their costumes and invite kids and parents to wear theirs as well and come ready to show off their seasonal style in the costume contest.

An immersive trick-or-treat discovery experience will deliver on the most sought-after goods of the season – candy! In addition to traditional fall fun like seasonal crafts and themed games, families will be able to hunt for and decorate their prize pumpkin in a way that can only be done at Michigan’s Adventure.

Kids and adults alike won’t go hungry as they tour their way through some fall favorites with a unique Michigan spin. Can’t-miss favorite treats (and a few tricks) will be offered, including adult beverages, seasonal local craft brews and Michigan-made wines, along with special magical potions for the kids , that are sure to be a hit. Adults can sip, savor and breathe in the fresh fall lake air from the Brews and Boos Lakeside Patio.

“This new event will add even more value for our Michigan’s Adventure season pass holders and offer an exciting and unique opportunity for the community,” said Camille Jourden-Mark, vice president and general manager. “Our entire team is looking forward to extending our season and offering all-in-one Halloween, fall and Michigan fun next year.”