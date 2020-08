Man punches teen worker in the face at Sesame Place after reminding him of mask requirement

Posted Tuesday, August 11, 2020 9:53 AM | Contributed by Jeff

A man punched a 17-year-old Sesame Place employee in the face after the teen reminded him to wear a mask, police said. The teen had minor surgery, the suspect escaped.

