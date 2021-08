Man falls about 50 feet from Lagoon Sky Ride

A man fell off the Sky Ride at Lagoon early Saturday evening and an emergency medical crew took him to a hospital, but the park said it has "no reason to believe there was a malfunction with the ride."

