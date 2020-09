Man commissions backyard roller coaster, built by engineering student grandson

Posted Wednesday, September 9, 2020 10:23 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Elliot Ryan, 20, attends St. Michael’s College in Vermont. In March, he was sent home because of COVID-19, so he went to stay with his grandparents, where he spent the rest of the summer. It was during the beginning of his stay that he decided to turn a dream into a reality: building a roller coaster.

Read more and see video from WJAR/Providence.

Comments: 11