Man climbs Knott's Berry Farm drop tower

Posted Yesterday, 9:38 AM | Contributed by Jeff

On Saturday, a man climbed some 300 feet up the Knottā€™s Berry Farm Supreme Scream ride. Buena Park Police were notified around 7:30 p.m. At around 8:50 p.m., the climber began to descend down a ladder that runs the length of the tower. He was transported by ambulance and police say he has not yet been charged.

Read more from KCBS/KCAL/Los Angeles.

